Yenko / sc chevy silverado california edition with 710 hp

The most recent creation of the American preparer Specialty Vehicle Engineering is called Yenko / SC Chevy Silverado California Edition, which as its name indicates is based on this pick up in any of its finishes (Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss, RST, LTZ and High Country) and turns it into a monster burning tires.

The only requirement is that they mount the 6.2-liter V8 engine as they add a 3.0-liter supercharger, an air-water intercooler that is responsible for keeping the temperature “in place” and a high-flow aluminum intake manifold. , modifications that help Yenko / SC Chevy Silverado California Edition achieve 710 horsepower. Unfortunately they do not quote any figures on their performance.

YENKO SC Chevrolet Silverado California Edition

With so much muscle to control Specialty Vehicle Engineering also made some structural modifications such as a thicker rear stabilizer bar, stiffer suspension bushings and a suspension lowered by two inches front and 5 inches behind, while fitting new six-piston disc brakes up front.

In case it’s still not clear that the ideal environment for the Yenko / SC Chevy Silverado California Edition will not be work or off-road adventures, the design was modified with new wheels on low profile Nitto tires and the usual dose of emblems and decals.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering will only build 50 of the Yenko / SC Chevy Silverado California Edition (at an undisclosed price) and thanks to for 30 years it has been an ally and supplier of General Motors and some of its distributorsIt will be available through the brand’s dealer network and with a warranty included in the 50 United States.

YENKO SC Chevrolet Silverado California Edition