Yeni Arias: “It’s the Olympic Games, there is no easy rival”

Great triumph for Yeni Arias in her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo. The Colombian boxer had a difficult fight against the Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova but finally managed to get a place in the quarterfinals of the 57 kilogram boxing category.

The first round was dominated by the Colombian who came out with much more dynamism and aggressiveness, complicating the Bulgarian who was surprised. In the second the European reacted and managed to take it to equalize everything. In the final third round, Arias managed to unbalance the balance to take the victory 3-2: 27, 27, 30, 29, 30 next to 30, 30, 27, 28,29 of the Petrova.

After the fight, The Colombian assured that her rival complicated it and felt tired at timesHowever, he explained that in the first fight he tends to tie himself more and that in the next he will try to loosen up more, correcting the shortcomings.

Petrova’s difficulty: “I had already studied it, I had never had the opportunity to see it live. I felt a little tired, I don’t know if because it was the first fight. Thank God, the coaches and the support of the team, we achieved the victory.”

His rival in the quarterfinals: “These are the Olympic Games, they are the most important sports events in the world and there is no easy opponent.”

Fight analysis: “In the first fight I always come out a little more tied, for the second I hope to give more of myself. Sometimes I did not follow the indications in the corner but the next one we will take a good look at the fight and my shortcomings.”

The Bulgarian’s proposal: “It’s always the same, not all rivals fight the same. We saw her in qualifying against an opponent of the same height and she fought differently. Today she came out with different things and it complicated me a bit.”