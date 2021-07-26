Yeni Arias defeats Petrova and goes to the quarterfinals

Yeni Arias debuted in Tokyo 2020 against the Bulgarian Stanimira Nikolaeva Petrova, champion of the World Championships in 2014 and the European Championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Colombian was fighting for the first time in the Olympic Games and she did well, however, the fight was even.

In the first round, the Colombian took advantage of her right to destabilize her rival, however, she knew how to recover and returned another right hand. The imbalance was put by Arias with another blow that made three of the judges give him ten.

The second round showed equality in movements and strokes between the competitors, but with a slight advantage for the Bulgarian who received three 10s from the judges of the fight. It was a draw in the absence of a third of the fight.

In this, Arias was imposed by very little. The Colombian led her rival to despair with her movements and speed and with a right hand that made the referees decide for her. In the end, the qualification was 27, 27, 30, 29, 30 next to 30, 30, 27, 28,29 of the Bulgarian. A tight 3-2 that led the Colombian to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Arias will face the Filipino Nesthy Petecio this July 27 at 9:00 p.m. in Colombia. Petecio won the gold medal of the Boxing World Cup in 2019.

Who is Yeni Arias?

Yeni Arias was born in Valle del Cauca but lived much of her life in the city of Pereira where she began her career as a boxer. At the age of 14, he decided that this sport would be his life because he liked hard sports in which it was not illegal to hit.

Thanks to her quality, she reached the selection processes in Colombia and was selected as one of the supported athletes in the country, a situation that she ratified with her national, Bolivarian triumphs and her medals in the South American and Pan American Games. She was also a champion of the Continental Boxing Championship in 2017.