Yendy Garó Pérez, better known as « La Verdolaga », he died at the Juan Pablo Pina Hospital in the San Cristóbal province. This was confirmed by Dr. Félix Antonio Cruz Jiminián in the program “El Show del Mediodía” (Color Vision).

It is remembered that yesterday Tuesday was transferred from his native Barahona to the Juan Pablo Pina Hospital in the San Cristóbal province, after presenting health problems.

Purslane, 27, was obese with a current weight of 712 pounds, the COVID-19 test was performed after he had a fever this Monday.

« He was admitted to the Pina de San Cristóbal hospital, a hospital that is very well prepared, the doctors did everything possible to save him, but he arrived with a saturation of 40 and Verdolaga has just died, » Cruz Jiminián reported.

Purslane went viral on social networks because despite his overweight he is a motorcycle racer and his YouTube videos reached more than 500 thousand visits.

« Public Health went home today and gave him the coronavirus test because since yesterday he had a fever, we are waiting for the results, » his brother, Jorge Garó, had told the media on Tuesday.