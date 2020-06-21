Separatists from Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized control of the strategic island of Socotra, located off the coast of Aden in the Indian Ocean, which was in the hands of pro-government forces, officials from both sides reported.

This operation deepens the crisis between the government and the separatists in southern Yemen who are unable to implement the partition of power agreement in areas that are still beyond the control of the Houthi rebels, in power in much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The STC assured that it had begun to implement Socotra’s autonomy. The Aden-based separatists had proclaimed the autonomy of Ssur on April 26 after the failure of a peace agreement with the government, complicating the conflict in this country devastated by more than five years of war.

The STC and the government are in principle allies in the military coalition led since 2015 by Saudi Arabia against the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran.

This war within the war has complicated a conflict that in half a decade has left tens of thousands of dead and has caused, according to the UN, the worst humanitarian crisis today.

