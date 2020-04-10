CAIRO (AP) – The Yemen government recognized by the international community confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the war-torn country on Friday, fueling fears that an outbreak could lead to the collapse of an already precarious health system.

The patient is receiving treatment and is stable, the national emergency committee for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the south-eastern province of Hadramout explained on Twitter, but offered no further details.

Yemen is in a particularly worrying situation in the face of the spread of the coronavirus. In five years of war, constant bombardments have destroyed or closed more than half of its health facilities. Extreme poverty, the pressing lack of water and adequate sanitation make the country a breeding ground for diseases.

The Saudi coalition fighting the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, this week declared a humanitarian truce to prevent the spread of the pandemic. If respected, it would be the first ceasefire at the national level, and could pave the way for a peace agreement.

Yemen’s war broke out in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north of the country. The Saudi coalition, which has the backing of the United States, intervened to expel the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people and is at a bloody stalemate.

Yemen was described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Cholera outbreaks there are the worst in modern history. More than 24 million of its inhabitants need humanitarian aid and many are on the verge of famine.