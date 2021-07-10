Yellow mini swimsuit, Camila Sodi happily conquers her fans | INSTAGRAM

Just a few hours ago the beautiful actress Camila Sodi arrived at networks social to surprise and fall in love with users who already knew him and still not showing how well he is having his vacation by Los Cabos.

In the photographs we can see how the beautiful actress appears showing off in a tiny yellow swimsuit, with which he was very happy and she also gave us a glimpse of her great beauty showing that she is a natural girl.

In the first of the photos we can see her laughing and enjoying the sea in the second sitting on the sand and sending a Little kiss Her followers for the third picture zoomed in on her sandy later charms.

But if we continue like this we will get to the fourth photograph, which was the favorite of Internet users and it was in which he managed to show his figure in the best shape while he had a hat that covered the sun and enjoyed the breeze of the ocean and the beautiful weather that it was doing.

After that photo she continued with one more in which a wave arrives to impact her excellent figure and she has a great time in the last two entertainment pieces, which are also from the moment of that naughty wave that came to try to knock her down .

Of course, many users came to write to him pick up lines Most of them were from his fans but also some of his fellow acting partners came to write their positive messages and admire their incredible beauty.

The photographs have gathered more than 338,000 likes just one day and it is a number that will surely grow much more as it reaches more users who have not yet been able to appreciate it.

It is important to mention that Camila Sodi had not been very happy after her daughter contracted lice on her birthday, an embarrassing situation that she did not like at all but that happens even in the best families.

At present Sodi is very recognized due to her participation as “Erika” in “Luis Miguel, the series”, in fact she turned 35 this past May 14 and she celebrated it in a big way, the famous one comes from a family of artists, She is the daughter of the writer Ernestina Sodi and also the niece of the renowned Mexican singer and actress, Thalía, something with which, from the beginning, she has been familiarized.

He began his career when he was just 8 years old, showing that his main passions were music and modeling, it was until 2000 when he decided on the latter and since then he has won the hearts of the public in our country, and for 2002 he entered to the team of conductors of the cable signal Telehit, where he hosted the musical magazine “El pulso”, which lasted two years on the air.