Yellow charms! Galilea Montijo and seasonal color

Yellow charms! Galilea Montijo and the seasonal color | Instagram

With various looks, the presenter, Galilea Montijo, has been showing us that the yellow It is the color of the season and incidentally, as it highlights all its charm.

With an outfit in yellow which consists of a short and a matching blazer, Galilea Montijo once again became the queen of fashion and attracted all eyes by highlighting her toned legs.

Definitely the “Today’s driver“She knows how to make the most of her silhouette and her good taste, it was in a look she showed several weeks ago when the morning presenter showed herself in a shade of yellow that hits the trends of summer strong.

Neón, wrote the “member of the Las Estrellas program” in one of her postcards on Instagram, which she shared a few weeks ago.

Undoubtedly, many would not hesitate to be inspired once more by the outfit of “Gali”, which would come to stay, the blazer in its maximum expression, the same one for which he opted along with a short shorts and a white blouse with some engravings to the front which protruded below the garment.

You may be interested in Rape like Rihanna, Galilea Montijo in biker short and sweatshirt

Definitely, the remembered presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, captured all eyes and not only for the vibrant look that she showed or the bold makeup, or her neat hair, once again her toned legs were another of the attributes They stole much of the attention.

The “tapatia”, who appears in the photograph reclining on a large heart, wore lower-height sneakers in nude color, which gave a greater delicacy to her casual and versatile outfit.

And as most of the time, the “businesswoman” and ambassador of “Latingal”, Montijo Torres, was the target of various compliments and comments in which they applauded her good taste and how beautiful she always managed to look.

AMOOO, Bella, Fiuuuuuuuu, was read in the first comments, dedicated to the famous and legendary figure of the morning.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In the middle of the messages, it was that of one of her best friends who would make an appearance amid the reactions to throw cheers at her, it was also the presenter Inés Gómez Mont who wrote: “Beautiful comadre”.

Likewise, one of her longtime colleagues, Andrea Legarreta, reacted with a popular expression that refers to how beautiful and sexy she looks: “Tssss”

El Piernón Loco comadre !!!! … ‘Hermosa’, ‘Mamasitaaaa lindaaaaa’, ‘Cosita hermosa’, were other dedicated comments from his loyal followers.

Today is the outstanding figure of Televisa, Galilea Montijo, who impressed everyone by showing one of his most outstanding qualities, his legs, which created a great impact among his followers.

It may interest you Dress in black Galilea Montijo and even Legarreta wants it

However, this is not the only time that Montijo Torres inspires and steals your breath with his looks, since in the past, the jovial “former Tv girl” and actress has displayed this tonality to capture attention in front of the cameras.

Long and short dresses, outfits, or particular details, etc., have been key pieces in which the “model” and “former dancer” who established herself in the world of entertainment, has enhanced the best of her figure.

It should be said that this characteristic has led many to think that the interpreter of novels such as “El Premio Mayor”, “El Precio de tu amor”, etc., is one of the ones that invests the most in her wardrobe, taking into account that she herself has revealed the favorite corner of his house, a wardrobe worthy of a star.

You may be interested In top, perfect squares by Livia Brito appear in the photo

In one of the sections of his home, Galilea Montijo Torres, houses a collection of pieces, bags, shoes and accessories that have complemented and made “Raúl,” El Negro “colleague Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley etc.