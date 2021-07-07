Yellow alert for rain in nine municipalities of CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection activated the Yellow Alert for rains in at least nine municipalities of Mexico City.

Through its Twitter account, the agency pointed out that rainfall is maintained in the municipalities of Álvaro Obregón Azcapotzalco, Cuajimalpa, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta and Venustiano Carranza.

He warned that heavy rains could generate puddles and water currents on streets and avenues. He also asked to take extreme precautions due to the fall of branches, trees and tarps.

He added that this Tuesday there will be widespread light rains and isolated showers mainly in the north, center and south of the city in the afternoon and night.

He predicted a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius (° C) around 4:00 pm, while the minimum will oscillate between 15 ° C in the early hours of Wednesday morning; at night it will reach 19 ° C.

In addition, a North component wind of 15 to 30 kilometers per hour is expected.

Yellow Alert is updated due to the permanence of the rain zone on @AzcapotzalcoMx and @AlcaldiaMHmx. It is maintained in @AlcaldiaAO, @AlcCuajimalpa, @IztacalcoAl, @Alc_Iztapalapa, @GobMilpaAlta, @ALaMagdalenaC and @ A_VCarranza. # LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/mkAyvsnT3a – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) July 6, 2021

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **