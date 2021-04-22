Yellen Sets “Bold” Climate Agenda for US Economy

Apr 21 (Reuters) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged on Wednesday to aggressively address climate change using all the tools at her disposal, warning that failing to do so effectively and quickly could undermine economic growth.

To align the US economy with international goals of eliminating carbon emissions “will require bold and urgent action, nothing less than transforming important sectors of the global economy, especially when it comes to how we generate energy and transport people and goods.” Yellen said in comments prepared to give to the Institute of International Finance.

“We are committed to directing public investment to areas that can facilitate our transition to net zero (emissions) and strengthen the functioning of our financial system so that workers, investors and companies can take advantage of the opportunity presented by addressing climate change,” he said Yellen.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a summit of 40 world leaders on climate change on Thursday, where he is expected to unveil a target to cut emissions by about 50% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. .

Yellen’s wide-ranging speech reflects a sharp shift from the policies of the Donald Trump administration, which had pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

His speech marked a series of plans designed to tackle the problem across the board, including increasing requirements for climate risk disclosure, so investors have consistent information on which to base their decisions amid rising risks. of severe weather events and how governments, businesses and households move towards greener energy.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)