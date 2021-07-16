Yellen says she’s worried about U.S. house prices, but inflation will ease

WASHINGTON, Jul 15 (.) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised concerns on Thursday about housing affordability, saying she expected several more months of high-inflation readings, which would be transitory, adding that the Federal Reserve was doing a good job under Chairman Jerome Powell.

Yellen, in an interview with CNBC, said she was also not sure whether Amazon.com would reach breakeven for inclusion in a new global reallocation of tax rights agreed to by 132 countries.

The OECD “Pillar 1” tax arrangement allows countries where highly profitable large multinationals sell goods and services to tax a portion of their profits. The deal would replace national taxes on digital services from companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook.

Yellen said rising US home prices amid low interest rates and strong demand did not carry the same risks associated with the 2008 housing crisis, as loans were being made to creditworthy borrowers.

“It’s a very different phenomenon, but I’m concerned about affordability and the pressures that higher home prices will create for first-time homebuyers,” Yellen said. He added that Congress will consider government plans to boost the supply of affordable housing.

Regarding the high inflation data, he affirmed that he sees them as transitory.

“I think we will have several more months of rapid inflation, so I am not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon. But I think that in the medium term we will see inflation return to a normal level. But, of course, we have to watch her carefully, “he said.

And regarding the performance of the Fed under Powell, he said that “I have a lot of respect for the Federal Reserve and it is important for them to make independent judgments about what is appropriate. I think the Fed has done a good job.”

