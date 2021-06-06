Yellen says raising interest rates would be “an advantage” for the US and the Fed: Bloomberg

. Latam Videos

Electoral colleges open in the largest elections in the history of Mexico

Mexico City, Jun 6 (.) .- The electoral colleges of Mexico opened their doors this Sunday to begin the largest elections in the history of the country, in which more than 20,500 positions will be elected. In elections marked by murders and acts of violence against politicians, more than 93 million Mexicans are called to renew the Chamber of Deputies, 15 governors, 30 local congresses and thousands of municipalities. The opening of tables began at 8:00 local time in the center of the country (13:00 GMT), where the capital of Mexico is located, and they will open progressively one and two hours later in the western regions of the country. Almost 163,000 polling stations or polling stations will be installed and there are 1.5 million polling officials in charge of the logistics of the vote. There are around 19,000 electoral observers and some 559 foreign visitors from missions such as the Organization of American States (OAS) or the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (Copppal). In these elections, it is also at stake if the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), manages to retain the absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies to continue with its plan of reforms and transformation of the country, which will determine the second part of his six-year term. These are the second elections held in Mexico during the covid-19 pandemic, after the municipal elections in October in the states of Hidalgo and Coahuila, so the use of a mask will be mandatory and it will be distributed to people to avoid crowds. The ruling and leftist Morena participates in most of the elections through the “Together We Will Make History” coalition, with his allies, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party (PVEM). Its main rival is the unprecedented opposition coalition “Va por México”, made up of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), the once hegemonic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the leftist Democratic Revolution Party (PRD). The liberal Citizen Movement (MC) and the new Progressive Social Networks (RSP), Solidarity Encounter (PES) and Force for Mexico (FxM) parties go alone. The electoral campaign has been stained with blood by violence and organized crime, with at least 91 politicians assassinated since September, 36 of whom were candidates. There have been more than 910 attacks against politicians and candidates, surpassing the record number of 2018, when there were presidential, federal and local elections. In the last hours, in addition, an official of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Tlaxcala was assassinated and, in an ambush, five people who were transporting electoral stationery in Chiapas were killed. (c) . Agency