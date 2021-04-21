Yellen points to role of private sector money in climate fight

(Bloomberg) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said private financing, and not just government spending, will be needed to tackle the “existential threat” of climate change.

The overall cost of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement that the US has joined, could be as high as US $ 2.5 trillion in 10 years for the US alone, by one estimate, Yellen said in comments Wednesday during a virtual conference hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

“Private equity will have to fill most of that gap,” he said. The Treasury leader also highlighted the need to strengthen financial risk disclosures, so that they are more reliable, consistent and comparable in markets and countries, so that investors can accurately measure risks and opportunities.

Yellen also promised that the US will help developing countries that are especially vulnerable to the threats of climate change, but did not make any specific financial promises on that front.

The infrastructure-focused economic proposal that President Joe Biden introduced last month, including money to tackle climate change, “will be the largest public investment in the United States since the 1960s, dramatically reducing the country’s emissions. by greening the electricity and transportation sectors, ”Yellen said.

Yellen’s comments come as Biden summons leaders from 40 nations, corporate executives and union leaders to a two-day virtual summit on climate change, with a focus on how to galvanize finances in the effort.

Yellen said the Treasury is involved in a number of initiatives aimed at removing roadblocks, including efforts to improve financial reporting and increase the reliability of weather-related disclosures.

The Financial Stability Oversight Board, a multi-regulatory agency of the agency chaired by Yellen, “will prioritize the analysis of climate-related financial risks this year,” he said.

Global harmonization

Yellen said US officials will also work with the Multilateral Financial Stability Council (FSB) and other international bodies to make reporting requirements consistent and comparable across borders. She endorsed a “strong framework” for climate-related disclosures from an FSB task force chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News.

Yellen did not present any specific new pledges for additional funding from the US government to help developing nations adapt to a warming planet or build clean energy projects.

Rich countries promised in 2009 that they would collectively spend $ 100 billion a year on climate finance by 2020, but they have fallen far short. As the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, the US is under pressure to loosen its pockets.

