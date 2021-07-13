Yellen: let’s compete on economic strengths, not low taxes

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that discouraging the use of tax havens will allow countries to compete on economic fundamentals, rather than offering ever lower tax rates that deprive governments of money. for infrastructure and education.

Yellen spoke after finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies endorsed a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, a move aimed at putting a floor on tax rates and deterring companies from using countries with low rates as tax havens.

“This agreement will end the race to the bottom,” he said at a press conference after the end of the meeting in Venice. Instead of asking the question ‘who can offer the lowest tax rate?’ It will allow all of our countries to compete on the basis of economic fundamentals: the skill of our workforce, our ability to innovate, and the strength of our legal and economic institutions, ”he said.

Some 130 countries representing 90% of world GDP agreed in principle on a global minimum tax rate for corporations.

“And this agreement will give our nations the ability to raise the necessary funds for important public goods such as infrastructure, research, development and education,” added Yellen.

The global minimum proposal faces political and technical hurdles before it goes into effect. Details will be worked out in the coming weeks at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, followed by a final endorsement from the Group of 20 presidents and prime ministers at a meeting on October 30-31 in Rome.

Countries would need to incorporate the rate into their own laws. The idea is that countries tax the foreign profits of their companies in the country if those profits are not taxed in the countries with low rates. That would eliminate the reason to use complex accounting schemes to transfer profits to subsidiaries in low-tax countries where companies can do little or no real business.

The United States already has such a tax on foreign earnings, but the rate is below the 15% minimum. Republicans in Congress have voiced their opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposal to increase the rate of corporate profits abroad to 21% to help pay for infrastructure and clean energy investments. The Democratic president has only a narrow majority in Congress.

Many of the large corporations play with their accounting to avoid paying taxes. Now, the most advanced economies are agreeing to stop the practice.

Three European Union countries that participated in the minimum tax talks have refused to back the proposal. Ireland, Hungary and Estonia could hamper adoption in Europe, where tax matters at the EU level require unanimity. Ireland, whose low tax rates are part of its pro-business economic model, has said its overall rate of 12.5% ​​is a fair rate.

The tax proposal would also give countries the right to tax part of the profits of large global companies that make money in their jurisdiction but have no physical presence. Examples would include online retailing and digital advertising.

Some countries, led by France, have already started imposing such taxes on US tech companies like Google and Amazon. The United States views such taxes as unfair business practices and has threatened retaliation through tariffs on imported goods. Under the tax deal, countries would eliminate those taxes in favor of a one-size-fits-all approach.