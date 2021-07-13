Yellen expects US companies to back global tax

(Bloomberg) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said American businesses must provide crucial support to pressure Congress to pass a global reformulation of corporate taxes, which would help overcome Republican opposition that it could slow or interrupt the ratification of a deal backed by the Group of 20 over the weekend.

“As the Republican side will seek to protect the business interests of companies, I think companies will tell members of Congress, please approve this,” Yellen said in an interview in Brussels on Tuesday, ending his week of travel in Europe.

At the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Venice, attended by Yellen, countries gave the green light to a preliminary pact that would reformulate the way countries tax multinationals. The agreement was also endorsed by 132 nations in talks led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. However, it faces challenges in Washington, where the Administration is counting on Congress to pass legislation that fully aligns the US with the deal.

Yellen had clarified in Venice that he expected the minimum rate, also known as Pillar 2, to be included in an accelerated budget bill that will be presented to Congress this year and that it does not require Republican support.

But he emphasized in the interview that many multinational business leaders have supported the deal because it could give them more certainty about taxes and tax rules.

It’s unclear whether a two-thirds Senate vote will be needed on the part of the plan to split the profits of big companies, making approval much more difficult. That part is known as Pillar 1.

Bipartisan support

Yellen remains hopeful that Republicans will support the plan, if necessary.

“In a year or more, if Pillar 1 arises and needs some action from Congress, I will not start assuming that it would be impossible to achieve it in a bipartisan way,” he said in the interview.

The agreement would establish a minimum rate of at least 15% to prevent companies from relocating to tax havens, and would establish a system to share some of the taxes on the profits of the largest international companies based on where they operate and not where they operate. its headquarters.

Yellen repeatedly emphasized that the deal would help countries capture more tax revenue from big business, and the Biden Administration is counting on the global tax makeover to help support a US $ 4 trillion economic agenda throughout. 10 years.

Leaders hope to finalize the deal in October at the G20 meeting in Rome. Crossing the finish line will require overcoming some major obstacles, which Yellen tried to tackle on her journey.

‘Historical turn’

“This is a real turnaround in the way the world is going to cooperate to make sure capital inflows cover its fair share of paying for common needs,” he said. “I honestly think we have agreed to a historic change.”

A separate problem awaits Yellen when he returns to Washington on Tuesday night, as the US government once again approaches the so-called debt ceiling.

If Congress does not act by this date, the current suspension of the debt limit will expire on July 31. It is not clear how long the Treasury can cover government spending, which could ultimately lead the US to default on debt payments that are due. Congress so far has not come up with a clear plan to raise the limit.

Yellen said she intends to write to Congress before the deadline to inform lawmakers about how long the Treasury could hold out, but she didn’t want to speak before then.

The Treasury Department declined to confirm Yellen’s comments on other issues.

