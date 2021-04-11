Yelimar Moreno, finalist of ‘Masters of Sewing’, parades in Madrid

The apprentice of the last edition of the Masters of Sewing program, Yelimar Moreno, has paraded this saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWMadrid), with one of Angel Schlesser’s creations, which opened the third day of the Madrid catwalk.

Before wanting to dedicate herself to sewing, Yelimar Moreno (Caracas, 1989) combined her advertising studios with her work as a model, a career that was cut short when she lost her right leg due to a traffic accident when she tried to escape with her husband from an attempted kidnapping. Some time later he moved to Spain and, for three years, has lived in Barcelona.

“I’m very excited and wanting to step on a catwalk again, “commented the model during the hair and makeup session prior to the parade, the first she does in Spain.

Yelimar and Juan Carlos Mesa, creative director of Angel Schlesser, met during the recording of the program Maestros de la Costura, when the contestants they went to the firm’s workshop, at which point the creator was struck by her beauty and personality.

“The show has only given me good things like this. It’s very special for me to be here “, in a parade in which Juan Carlos Mesa, creative director of Angel Schlesser, has opted to show the diversity and inclusion of women, whatever their condition, age or style.

With her long hair gathered in a ponytail decorated with golden thread, Yelimar has paraded wearing an evening dress, black with faux fur and French sleeves, complemented with elegant gloves from the autumn-winter 2021 collection.

“I’m happy to be part of a parade like this. I defend diversity. If we were all the same, it would be very boring, “Yelimar has reviewed, who assures that during the program she has felt” very loved by the Spanish people “, who has seen in her a” representation “of Venezuela, her country of origin.

“They have open the doors of his heart“, she said excitedly, remembering the messages of affection she received through social networks.

His fondness for sewing It comes from her mother, a dressmaker, and, although she could not study fashion design due to financial problems, sewing was one of her therapies after the accident.

From Masters of Sewing just save “good times”. “I left with a good taste in my mouth” and he acknowledges that he had a “special connection” with Lorenzo Caprile, his words in the last program “are a memory that I will carry with me for a lifetime. It was a magical day.”