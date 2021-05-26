Yeji: Happy Birthday! – Music News

Hwang Ye-ji better known as Yeji, today is her birthday. Do you have an idea how many he meets !? Not at all apparent, that we assure you. We tell you all the details about the celebration of the talented artist here at Music News.

On a day like today, May 26, but in the year 2000, this wonderful singer was born, Yeji, who exactly is turning 21 today! He doesn’t look like them at all, in fact he looks younger and we all know that.

The singer is originally from Wansan, Jeonju in South Korea, her real name is Hwang Ye-ji, but her stage name is Yeji, that’s what she calls herself for her social networks and for all her fans.

The famous singer was initially known for having been part of the band called Itzy, a band that was created thanks to JYP Entertainment in 2019. She has been present and active in the world of music since this year.

Of course the singer being the morning, has received millions, what do we say millions, trillions of messages, videos, labels, boomerangs, in short, all kinds of expressions of affection that can be expressed through social networks. She has been tagged in thousands of videos and photos, even photos made as a collage to celebrate her birthday, made of course by all her fans. This has been via Instagram, Facebook, and of course, twitter could not be absent.

Yeji is not only a singer as part of the band but she is also the leader of the band, she is a professional dancer and secondary vocalist of the sub-Korean group, being also a sub-rapper of the events.

Do we need more talent? A wonderful professional in music and the art of entertainment, Happy birthday to YEJI! We hope you have many more years and that the successes go on and on.