Yeison Jiménez It is again the center of several national news after drawing the attention of Internet users for a small concert he presented from the balcony of his apartment, located in the Colombian capital. This fact caused outrage in some users of social networks, who reported the large number of neighbors who would have violated the isolation.

According to details seen on Twitter, the popular music artist He wanted to give his neighbors and close friends a short presentation with his most famous themes to liven up this confinement.

As could be seen in videos and publications on the social network, Jiménez went out to the balcony of his apartment located in the town of Kennedy, where he played music at full volume and performed some songs in the company of the inhabitants of the sector. The singer was accompanied by his family at this time.

In the images captured by several fans who live in the residential complex, you can see a crowd of people located in the parking lot in front of the tower where the singer lives. This fact caused astonishment and comments from some Bogota citizens, who assured that this kind of behaviors are irresponsible and affected the measures implemented by the Government.

My mom is watching the live of Yeison Jiménez and I say to him: Look at all those people outside in the parking lot and he responds to me if I were his neighbor I would also be outside and with a bottle in hand hahahahaha and I MAMÀ NO. – Jaz (@___samex) May 5, 2020

However, the interpreter of ‘Blessed’ made a transmission on Instagram Live so that other of his faithful followers could enjoy this homemade show in the middle of the quarantine. In this video you can clearly hear a large number of voices from your neighbors, who chorus you in some parts of the songs.

Why don’t people stay in the house and watch from the balcony? Irresponsible. @yeison_jimenez pic.twitter.com/7KT4dDftiB – Jules (@ julcv20) May 5, 2020

Despite the fact that this artistic initiative had strong support from users of social networks and the inhabitants of the sector, various publications emphasized the number of people who left their homes and came to enjoy this presentation, without maintaining the necessary distance or prudence.

In quarantined me @yeison_jimenez we are happy with a concert from the balcony ….. pic.twitter.com/Nq0B6RGSE3 – Omar Florez (@omotarflo) May 5, 2020

Good gesture by artist yeison Jiménez for singing to people in the middle of isolation, but it promotes breaking quarantine protocols. @CorreDile @LaRedCaracol @NoticiasCaracol @DanielSamperO @Citytv pic.twitter.com/hs5pCdMjs7 – Marco Alfredo Diaz (@marcoadiazd) May 5, 2020

In the videos circulating on social networks, you can hear that some people took advantage of Jiménez’s concert to ignite gunpowder in this area, as a gesture of celebration.

