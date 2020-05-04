Yeison Orlando Jiménez Galeano, better known artistically only as Yeison Jiménezis currently trending on social media for helping those most in need in the midst of quarantine.

The popular artist went out with his team to distribute arepas in the Santo Domingo neighborhood, located in Ciudad Bolívar in the south of Bogotá.

In a live broadcast he was seen while carrying his preventive measures in development of this task.

“Greetings to all my followers who see me live. We are in the Santo Domingo neighborhood in Bogotá. We arrived last night and with the help of my friends arepas ‘El carriel’ we are distributing arepitas for breakfast, for lunch“He expressed.

However, several Internet users assured that they should not make their aid public.

“That your right does not know what your left does“They wrote him.

However, several of his followers They did congratulate him for helping others in this time of pandemic.

“And that business of arepas ‘El Carriel’ will be his? Those arepas are very delicious … What a good gesture, it is beautiful inside and out“” Beautiful, God multiply you “,”They also distributed arepas in Suba Lisboa“,” God that hand of people and without distance. God protect and keep Yeison Jiménez what a beautiful jobWere some of the messages he received.

At present, the interpreter of ‘Blessed’ meets his family in Bogotá. In addition, he took the opportunity to celebrate his wife’s birthday in the middle of the quarantine.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful wife in the world! What did two princesses give me, Thank you God for letting me live and teaching me to be a good father.“He expressed.

