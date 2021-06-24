“YEIMI” TO CONFIRM LEVEL, SCRAP TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM

The second defense that Yamileth Mercado will make of his WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship, next Saturday at the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym in the city of Chihuahua, against Angélica Rascón, means a lot to both contestants.

“Yeimi” Mercado (17-2-0, 5 ko’s) will face “Mucuishle Sexymo” Rascón (10-0-0, 2 ko’s) this Saturday, in a duel that will lead an attractive and multi-star function that will be presented by 2M Promotions and Zanfer, and that will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

For Yamileth, this fight not only means the second defense of her world championship, but her consolidation in the elite of world boxing and the possibility of facing, before the end of the year, one of the three active legends of Mexican women’s boxing. , such as Jackie Nava, Mariana “Barbie” Juárez or Zulina “Loba” Muñoz, or to unify their title and the options are very interesting, since the WBA champion is Colombian Mayerlin Rivas, the FIB champion is Argentine Daniela Romina Bermúdez and the WBO champion is Dina Thorslund.

And for the challenger, Angélica Rascón, a victory represents her fulfilling her dream of becoming a world champion, in Chihuahua, and before a great champion such as “Yeimi” Mercado.

Since making his debut in July 2014 against Yoatzin Meraz who was 1-0-0, Mercado has not faced any undefeated opponents. But Rascón has not measured a fighter with more than five wins, and has only once traveled the 10-round route.

The contest between Yamileth Mercado and Angélica Rascón will be supported by the duels between Héctor “Tix Tix” Reyes (19-0-0, 14 ko’s) against Iván “Terrible” Montero (21-4-0, 9 ko’s) at 8 rounds in Super welterweight, and in a clash of the capital, Argi Cortés (18-2-2, 8 ko’s) against Daniel Argueta (13-2-0, 6 ko’s) in 8 rounds in Super flyweight.

The function will have a limited capacity of 2,000 people, so there are few tickets available on the website of www.startickets.mx, as well as at the box office of the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym in the city of Chihuahua.