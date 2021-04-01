Yeferson Soteldo is stranded in Venezuela and his participation in Copa Libertadores is in danger

One of the figures of the Venezuelan National Team, and also of the Santos FC of Brazil, runs with the possibility of not contesting Phase 3 of the Libertadores Cup of America due to being stranded in your country. Yeferson Soteldo He has been trying to leave for Sao Paulo for more than 10 days and has not been able to.

The situation dates back to Saturday, March 20, that day he planned to fly from Maiquetía International Airport to Sao Paulo to join Santos FC. However, he began his ordeal trying to leave for Brazil due to the cancellation of flights amid health problems.

“Manzanita” Soteldo played with his club on March 16 in Caracas for Phase 2 of Libertadores against Dvo. Lara, that night scored a goal from a free kick and stayed for a few more days in Venezuela with the permission of her coach.

O Globo published that Soteldo “obtained authorization to fly from the Governments of Venezuela and Brazil,” however there are no commercial flights that cover the direct route between Caracas and Sao Paulo. “One of the alternatives would be to travel on a humanitarian flight, but there is still no definite date,” they added.

Yeferson Soteldo, who received permission from his team to spend a few days off in Venezuela after playing against DvoLara, has not been able to return to Brazil. ✈️🇻🇪 Flight problems have impeded his trip. Santos faces San Lorenzo for Libertadores on Tuesday. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/igW8jSY33t – The World is a Ball 🏡 (@mundounbalon) March 31, 2021

Will Soteldo arrive to face San Lorenzo?

Santos FC is the current runner-up of the Copa Libertadores and is one round away from entering Phase 3 of the 2021 edition. His next alcabala is San Lorenzo de Almagro, an Argentine club that has just eliminated the U of Chile.

The first leg will be played next Tuesday, April 6 at the Nuevo Gasómetro in Buenos Aires, home of San Lorenzo. Without Soteldo, Santos FC would arrive decimated to the confrontation and if they manage to arrive, they would do so without the rhythm of their teammates.

A situation that has coach Ariel Holan uneasy, who was counting on the Venezuelan to face such a tough phase.