Yeezy x GAP present their first piece together and Kanye is the first to wear it

The collection with Gap is just starting to sell, but it is already estimated that it will much more millionaire to the rapper. A few months ago, Bloomberg announced that West is the richest black man in American history. Bloomberg reports that West’s net worth has soared to $ 6.6 billion in 2021. mainly Yeezy, his sneaker brand with Adidas. Bloomberg estimates it is worth between $ 3.2 billion and $ 4.7 billion. In addition, a collaboration with Gap was about to be released that will have a worth up to $ 970 million. The increase in his fortune is due to this last project.

This also represents a big gamble for Gap. According to a Bloomberg report earlier this year, Gap expects its Yeezy line to exceed $ 150 million in revenue by 2022, its first full year of operation, in order to become a billion-dollar brand in the US. next eight years.