Yeclano Deportivo travels to the Marbella stadium to conclude the championship

05/22/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

The Marbella receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Yeclano in the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder image during their eighth meeting in the Second Phase of Second B.

The Marbella comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the eighth day after having won at Sports Lorca in the Francisco Artés Carrasco by 2-3, with goals from Juanmi Callejon, Chumbi Y Tresaco. Since the competition began, the hosts have won four of the seven games played to date, with 28 goals scored against 27 conceded.

Regarding the visiting team, the Yeclano Deportivo won the victory against the Marine during their last match of the competition (4-2), with so many Tonete, Alex Vaquero, Castle and Iker Torre, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Marbella. Before this match, the Yeclano Deportivo he had won in six of the seven games played in the Second Phase of Second B this season and has a record of 37 goals conceded to 29 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Marbella they have won twice and drawn once in three games played so far, thus becoming an almost unbeatable team in their stadium. At home, the Yeclano Deportivo he has won twice and has been defeated once in his three games so far, making him a well-performing opponent as an outsider.

The rivals had already met before in the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas placeholder image and the balance is of a victory in favor of Marbella. The last time they faced the Marbella and the Yeclano in the competition was in November 2019 and the match concluded with a result of 2-1 for the Marbella.

At this time, the Marbella it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The locals come to the meeting in fourth position and with 31 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is fifth with 29 points.