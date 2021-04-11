Yeclano Deportivo becomes strong at home and beats Las Palmas At. (2-1)

04/11/2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The palms could not beat the Yeclano, who won 2-1 during the match played this Sunday in the Municipal The Constitution. The Yeclano Deportivo came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Recreational. On the visitors’ side, Las Palmas At. he won in his fief 3-1 his last match in the competition against the Sports Lorca. After the score, the Yeclano team is sixth at the end of the duel, while The palms is third.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the maximum penalty goal of Of the pine a few minutes after the start of the match, specifically in minute 2. However, the Yeclano team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Karim Aboubakar in minute 40. After a new play increased the score of the Yeclano Deportivo, who turned the tables in the light, achieving 2-1 through a new goal of Karim Aboubakar, thus completing a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 41. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-1.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Yeclano who entered the game were Javi saura, Manuel Castillo and Iker Torre replacing Alex Vaquero, Alberto Oca Y Pear trees, while the changes of The palms They were Siverio, Pau Miguélez, Manu German, Simon Y Ale ojeda, who entered to replace Elejalde, Yeray, Sato, Of the pine Y Dani martin.

The referee showed five yellow cards, two of them to the Yeclano (Alberto Oca Y Fortes) and three to The palms (Yeray, Sato Y Cardona).

With this result, the Yeclano he gets 17 points and The palms with 24 points.

On the next day the Yeclano Deportivo will play against him Marine away from home and Las Palmas At. will play his match against The ejido in their stadium.

Data sheetYeclano Deportivo:Gianni, Fran Martínez, Ayoze, Pedro, Fortes, Alberto Oca (Manuel Castillo, min.77), Castillo, Álex Zambrano, Álex Vaquero (Javi Saura, min.63), Perales (Iker Torre, min.89) and Karim AboubakarLas Palmas At .:Puig, Juan Rodriguez, Dani Martin (Ale Ojeda, min.83), Cardona, David Vicente, Yeray (Pau Miguélez, min.64), Sato (Manu Alemán, min.64), Chinea, Del Pino (Simon, min. 83), Elejalde (Siverio, min.28) and Juan FernandezStadium:Municipal The ConstitutionGoals:Del Pino (0-1, min. 2), Karim Aboubakar (1-1, min. 40) and Karim Aboubakar (2-1, min. 41)