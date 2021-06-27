Years & Years singer Olly Alexander (‘It’s a Sin’) would be the next Doctor Who according to rumors

British tabloids assure that there is already an actor chosen to interpret the next incarnation of Doctor Who, and if it is fulfilled it would be a very different version to all seen so far.

According to tabloid media such as Mirror, that is, they are rumors of relative reliability, Olly Alexander would be the next to take command of the Tardis and star in the long-running British series ‘Doctor Who’. If it is fulfilled, he would be the first openly gay actor to play the Lord of Time, but he is also a much younger profile than those seen so far.

Jodie Whittaker is the current Doctor Who, the first woman in the history of the series, and it is said that, as usual, he will leave the series after having incarnated the character for two characters. Before her, it was Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi who gave life to the Doctor between 2005 and 2020. The series began airing on the BBC in 1963.

Olly Alexander is 30 years old and can look much younger, so his more youthful physique would mean an interesting twist on the character, traditionally played by mature men.. In recent years, there has been much talk about when it will be a racialized actor’s turn, as is the case with James Bond: two iconic British characters who could do a lot to represent the diversity of the country if they are played by people of color .

Actor and singer

Olly Alexander is famous for being the singer of Years & Years, a pop group that recently disintegrated and now only he is a part. But he also has an acting career that began in 2008, in the TV movie ‘Summerhill’. The following year he participated in ‘Bright Star’, Jane Campion’s film about the poet John Keats. He worked as an actor in more films until 2012, and in 2013 he played a supporting character in two episodes of ‘Skins’. He has also participated in ‘Penny Dreadful’ and other titles, but between 2014 and 2021 his career stopped, to the benefit of his role as a singer.

This year he starred in ‘It’s a Sin’, miniseries by Russell T. Davies (precisely one of the most important ‘Doctor Who’ scriptwriters of the new stage that began in 2005). Alexander played Ritchie Tozer, a young gay man living the HIV epidemic in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s. It is available on HBO Spain.