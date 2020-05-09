▲ Last Jerónimo starts his career as a soloist. Photo Courtesy of the artist

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. 6

Last Jerónimo is a multi-instrumentalist and producer, a member of the Sonex group, for whom jarana and son jarocho have become a personal and professional passion, their sublime connection in life.

Last Jerónimo today releases Jarana Ways, his first solo album, with an “aesthetic discourse based on son jarocho, hip hop and jazz.

I have always been interested in placing music in the present, I even find it seductive to translate time into a sound, he said.

Explore the identifying features and sounds of the jarana and requinto -traditional instruments of the son jarocho-, within the language and harmonic elements of jazz to recreate a contemporary musical expression, immersed between rhythms and colors of urban trends.

Trained in classical music – double bass – and jazz – electric bass and jarana – in Xalapa, Veracruz, Jerónimo is passionate about son jarocho, flamenco, African music and folklore in general.

When I met the jarana it changed my life; I liked rock, hip hop and studied at the classical music school, but from my connection with that instrument I found other nuances and dynamics in the music; aspects that become sublime, very subtle details that lead to a higher artistic sense.

Even, he remembered, when he was impacted by the son jarocho I became more adult, more mature; It is as if years of wisdom come the moment you play a son and all that cultural baggage invades and affects you for good.

Jerónimo, who has collaborated with Alejandro Sanz, Café Tacvba, Ojos de Brujo, Maria Toledo, Tim Ries, Ampersan, Mon Laferte, Zal Sissohko and Omri Mor, among others, said that he expected the jarana to be valued not only as an instrument that you see in a restaurant of Veracruz food, but it stands out and has an important place in Carnegie Hall and jazz festivals.

His intention is that Mexican music be revalued to expose it in an updated way.

