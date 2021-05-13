Yearn.finance’s YFI Token hits a new high of $ 95K

Compartir

Yearn.finance is a decentralized finance digital asset management (DeFi) platform built on the Ethereum network to optimize the rate of return on cryptocurrencies, through cryptocurrency lending and trading services.

Within this platform, the tokens that investors deposit in yearn.finance will be converted into yTokens, which are periodically rebalanced and added through the loan services Aave, Compound and Dydx to offer the best price to traders.

On May 12, amid the excitement caused by Elon Musk’s endorsement of Dogecoin (Doge) and the SHIB token, the developers at Yearn Finance launched a new token called WOOFY. This token is interchangeable with the YFI governance token from yearn.finance.

A Yearn developer named “Banteg” introduced the concept of WOOFY on Twitter and said:

“The Wifey Blue Dog Companion Token uses special Woof technology that enables two-way conversion between the two. That means you can be exposed to a cheerful dog coin and the beloved blue DeFi chip at the same time.”

Today, the Yearn.finance official announces that their vaults yCRV and y3CRV are migrating from v1 to v2 for higher performance.

Amid the hype of meme coins like Doge, YFI set a record this morning, rising to $ 95,000. However, it has since pulled back a bit to trading at around $ 83,000 at the time of writing.

For their part, memecoins have currently retreated from their highest price point. Dogecoin is currently trading at $ 0.51, which is a 30% retracement from its all-time high of $ 0.74. As for SHIB, the token retracted by 25% and is currently trading at $ 0.00002937.

According to data from DeFi Pulse, Yearn.finance ranks as the 10th largest DeFi protocol, with a total locked value that also sets a new record of $ 4.36 billion today.

Investors may be surprised by the high price of YFI, which is higher than Bitcoin, which is priced around $ 56,868 right now and is the largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $ 1.06 trillion. The reason why the YFI token is so expensive is mainly due to its limited circulation supply.

According to CoinGecko, YFI is capped at approximately 36,000 tokens. It currently has a market capitalization of around $ 3.2 billion, and as demand for YFI increases, so will its price.

