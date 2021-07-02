Year of ‘value investing’, but second quarter for growth on Wall Street

The first half of the year has been great for investors and as they say, “Good quarter, guys.” But what has the American market left us these months? Myles Udland at Yahoo Finance.

We could put together a list with some of the highlights:

The actions of GameStop and AMC have gained more than 1,000% and 2,000% this year, respectively

An individual investor who posted investment ideas on Reddit and YouTube testified before Congress

Elon musk was the host of SNL

The price of Bitcoin exceeded $ 60,000

A digital currency started out as a joke about a meme Internet with a Shiba Inu which earned a market capitalization of over $ 80 billion

Warren Buffett inadvertently blurted out that Greg Abel will likely be the next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

And the wood or wood (By Cathie Wood) was one of the most important characters in the history of the market these months

“In the meantime, the demand almost everything has skyrocketed this year. Used cars, rental cars, chips, pilots, flight attendants, chlorine, shipping containers and truck drivers are in short supply and in high demand, ”says Udland.

The economy grew at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter. Expectations are that growth accelerated at a rate of 9% In a second.

When 2021 began, COVID vaccines had only started rolling out to select parts of the population. Now, more than 154 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

Against this chaotic backdrop, financial markets generally seem fairly calm. The S&P 500 closed Wednesday’s session at a record high. The Dow and the Nasdaq they closed just below the records. Each of these indices posted more than 18 record closings during the first half of the year.

But this year’s leadership has come from market pockets that were also winners during the triumphant rise of big technology in the last decade. The financial sector, regional banks, value stocks and the energy sector have risen more than twenty% this year.

It has also been a great year for him retail commerce of all varieties. Retail stocks, that is, stocks of companies that are retailers, have risen by fifty% this year. And retail investors have continued to participate in this market, and their favored trades have outperformed.

Over the past month, we’ve seen a little change in the character of the market as the tech sector and software stocks have outperformed the overall market. Yields of Treasury bond– which skyrocketed in the early winter months – have come recently, even as Federal Reserve officials suggest that a shift in central bank policy could be revealed before long and inflation readings hit multi-decade highs.

“If the second half of this year is a little less memorable than the first, we doubt that many people will be disappointed. On the other hand, almost no one thought that 2021 would surpass the theatricality of the 2020 market. And look where that took us ”, concludes Udland.