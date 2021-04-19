‘Yayagram’, the station with Raspberry Pi 4 to facilitate the sending of voice messages for the elderly | Technology

If you have to see an invention today, let it be the Yayagram, a magnificent communication box for the elderly that allows you to easily send audio messages to Telegram, but also receive text messages that are printed on thermal paper.

Twitter is a pit of hate, more and more, but from time to time you find surprising, emotional, funny stories and, also, surprising inventions that are born as a result of ingenuity. Sometimes these qualities come together and we come across stories like the Yayagram.

Manuel Lucio, Manu ‘Manu @mrcatacroquer’ on Twitter, is the author of this marvel, a communication station that allows you to send voice messages to Telegram, but also to receive text messages that are printed on thermal paper.

To create this, in addition to skill and imagination, Manu has used a Raspberry Pi 4. You already know, well enough, that we love the concept of these minicomputers, since they are very competent in basic tasks, but they are ideal to start taking steps in robotics or programming, for example.

The Yayagram (which is not Yayogram because Manu only has a grandmother) works as an old communication station: there is a jack that connects ‘Yaya’ with any of the grandchildren, in a vertical list in which each one has a jack.

By putting the jack in the appropriate slot and holding the red button, we record and send a voice note to said contact. Manu has programmed a system that allows the Telegram contact to know if his yaya is online or recording an audio, as would happen if from another phone you start doing these actions.

However, the magic does not end here, since the Yayagram allows you to receive text messages (not voice, watch out there) that it prints on thermal paper automatically.

Hello world, I present to you the Yayagram! A device that helps the elderly to communicate with their granddaughters and grandchildren. How? I open the thread with the details of the pot! pic.twitter.com/qR4zA6iq4c – Manu (@mrcatacroquer) April 18, 2021

As Manu comments in the thread, the jack, LEDs and the record button use the GPIO pins of the Raspberry while the printer uses the RX and TX ports of the board and, to control everything, different commands are used from Python. In this link you have the library to send and receive Telegram messages.

Now the invention is wonderful, but … Why Telegram? Why is there no speaker? Isn’t a mobile one of those big screen better?

And yes, all questions have a logical answer. The first thing, Manu decided to use Telegram because it seems that WhatsApp -Facebook- does not make eyes at him for business decisions that we all know and, in addition, it is much easier to program orders for Telegram.

These are some little known functions of Raspberry Pi, a series of uses that we can give to the motherboard to create a totally different device.

Regarding the preference of this communication system over others, the answer is simple: it is a quick and easy way to have all the granddaughters very accessible on the jack panel And, in addition, the Yayagram does not have a loudspeaker because, at 96 years old, his grandmother does not have very fine hearing, so the printer was better. And a touch screen isn’t the best either.

As you can see, it is a fantastic invention and, surely, a gift that her grandmother will have been very excited about.