“Yates has been stronger than me, but I haven’t wasted much time”

05/26/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), the pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia, admitted the hardships he went through in the promotion to Sega di Ala in the face of the superiority of the British Simon Yates, but at the same time he was “happy for not having wasted much time “.

“It’s been a really tough day for me, that’s for sure. The last kilometers were very steep, I tried to follow Yates, but today he was stronger than me, that’s why I stayed with Caruso, who is the closest in the general classification. I didn’t want to take any chances. Yates has been impressive and I just wanted to regulate my effort to avoid wasting a lot of time, “said Bernal on top of Sega di Ala.

After the troubles that the pink jersey went through on the last climb, where it could not respond to the attack of Simon Yates, Egan Bernal declared himself happy to minimize the lost time.

“I’m happy because I didn’t waste a lot of time with Yates on today’s stage. Today has been a perfect day for him. I lost a few meters with Caruso, who is second overall, but nothing worrisome“added the cyclist from Zipaquirá.

Now the important thing for Bernal will be to arrive with the current time margin of 2.21 minutes over Caruso and 3.23 with respect to Yates.

“I have some advantage with Yates, so I need to get to Milan with some timeIf I later win the Giro with a second or two minutes it will be the same, “he concluded.