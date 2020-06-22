The indigenous Yapti Tasba Masraka Nanih Aslatakanka (Yatama) party condemned through a statement the lack of action and disinterest of the regional authorities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the autonomous regions of the Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua. Yatama also expressed his outrage at “the irresponsible management of the National Government, its regional, municipal and territorial structures.”

Read also: Latest news on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this June 16

The indigenous organization accuses the Daniel Ortega regime for “political instrumentalization in the face of this terrible disease.” Yatama assures that “many members of the indigenous, Afro-descendant families and of all the inhabitants of the Moskitia have died, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and therefore all the people of Nicaragua.”

The regional party declared that the indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples of the Caribbean Coast are in total abandonment even on the part of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which have also shown no interest in the health crisis that the Caribbean Coast is experiencing.

«For all these situations; We strongly condemn the silence and complicity of the regional authorities, and all the power structures that direct the destinies of the Moskitia, as well as some non-governmental organizations for the disinterest shown with indigenous and Afro-descendant families in this public health emergency in the failure to coordinate the protocols recommended by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Organization of Salun (WHO), which is causing greater loss of human life to the inhabitants of the indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples of the Moskitia, who suffer the onslaught of this disease, “says the statement.

Also read: The story of doctors Alonso, the brothers who died of Covid-19 after treating hundreds of infected Nicaraguans for free

The Daniel Ortega regime did not declare any national measure to prevent the massive spread of Covid-19. Nor does it perform tests to identify the sick. According to official figures until June 16, there are 1,823 infected in the country and a total of 64 dead. However, independent reports from the Citizen Observatory account for almost 6,000 cases and 1,688 people who died with Covid-19 symptoms.