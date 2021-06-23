Yasutaka Uchiyama manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of tennis player Dudi Sela

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 01:30 CEST

The Japanese tennis player Yasutaka uchiyama, number 116 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6 (4) -7 (7), 7-5 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty-four minutes to Dudi Sela, Israeli tennis player, number 314 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, Uchiyama managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, achieved a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 75% of the service points. As for Sela, she managed to break serve on one occasion, had a 61% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 60% of her service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.