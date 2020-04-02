Many of the tennis players take advantage of the quarantine to unleash their imaginations. Others take advantage of their social position and status to help, as far as they can, those who need it most. It is the case of Dayana Yastremska, who has focused the work of his Foundation to assist residents of the region of Odessa during this quarantine. Together with the member of the Ukrainian Parliament Aleksandr Gorenyuk they have decided that the tennis player’s foundation will serve to organize the delivery of food to the most vulnerable natives of Odessa who are confined to their homes. A great gesture that will surely help these people not move from home.

