Yastremska returned to the circuit with a victory

November 9, 2020 dated from the last time I Dayana Yastremska he had jumped onto a track to play a professional tournament. Of course, his absence had been due to a provisional sanction he had received for testing positive in an anti-doping control. However, after a very tough administrative process, she managed to reverse the ruling and justice freed her from the nightmare she was experiencing. In that sense, 241 days after that presentation in Linz he was able to return to the circuit in the WTA 250 from Hamburg, where she debuted with a 7-6 (5) and 6-1 win against the Polish Magdalena French within the framework of the second round of the German contest.

Results of the day

Danielle Collins 1-6, 6-2 and 6-3 to Kristina Kucova Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to Bernarda Pera Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 to Kristyna Pliskova Jule Niemeier 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 6-3 to Tamara Korpatsch Sara Errani 7-6 (5) and 6-3 to Ana Konjuh Elena Ruse 6-2 and 6-2 to Ana Zaja Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 1-6 and 6-4 to Yulia Putintseva

