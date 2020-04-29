Model Yasmin Brunet appeared in a romantic mood with surfer Gabriel Medina in a photo shared by her on Tuesday (28). ‘Thank you for teaching me how to surf’, wrote the top, explaining that the record was prior to the period of social detachment, which they are going through together: ‘That was before the quarantine’

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are quarantining together and have been leading romantic and fun moments on social networks during the period of social isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This Tuesday (28), however, the model recalled an old photo with the surfer, with whom she was first seen in mid-March. “Thank you for teaching me how to surf. That was before the quarantine”, captioned the carioca in the click where the two were in surfing clothes.

Top highlights harmony with the romantic couple: ‘We think similar’

The daughter of

Luiza Brunet,

artist who revealed that he had not been officially introduced to Medina, still listed the boy’s virtues and moments in which he notes their complicity. “Inexplicable. Your heart, your conscience, your desire to help everyone, your maturity, your affection, your eyes, our conversations that could last for weeks, our follies, the fact that we think so similar … and the hug,” he said about the surfer, who recently cut his hair.

Celebs say about a couple: ‘Beautiful’

The passionate record of the two delighted several celebrities who follow Yasmin on Instagram. “You look very happy,” he said

Mariana Goldfarb. “Gorgeous”, commented

Isabeli Fontana. The actress

Marina Ruy Barbosa

returned to “shippar” the couple. “Guys!” Exclaimed the redhead adding a passionate emoji. And even the surfer’s sister, Sofia Medina left an affectionate comment. “You are very beautiful,” posted the teenager.

Yasmin opens game about feminism and anxiety

In an interview with

Purepeople,

the top model defended sorority, positioning itself against female rivalry. “This is something that society has created, that a woman has to compete with another for the attention or attention of a man. This is surreal. A man does not have this with another man. It is different. A woman cuts off her life relationship with another,” . She also revealed that she suffered from anxiety attacks in the past for a long time. “Anyone who has anxiety knows how it is. When you are in times of crisis, it is literally a daily struggle, because it is very difficult. It feels horrible … I have suffered with this kind of thing since I was 12 and today in day I learned to cope, but every now and then, when something happens, there are crises, what saves me is therapy. I didn’t do it for a long time, but it is a change in life “, detailed the artist.

(By Marilise Gomes)

