Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are rocking the choreography! The couple shared a video dancing together at home and shared it on the Tik Tok app. The record even counted with equal steps with the right to roll and fun movements. The artists, who are quarantining themselves together, played themselves in the music to the challenge “Hit Yo Rollie”. For recording, the model bet on a casual look with destroyed short jeans and a black cropped. Like her, the surfer dispensed with a shirt and wore loose, comfortable pants. In a relaxed atmosphere, the two laughed and had fun in the image.

Yasmin Brunet kisses Gabriel Medina on video at the beach. Find out!

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are avoiding commenting on the relationship on social media. However, little by little, the couple has been sharing videos and photos together. In a post on Instagram, the artists exhibited the first moment of intimacy. In video, the two appear on the beach embracing and exchanging a kiss. Luiza Brunet’s daughter added a heart emoji to show that she is in love with the image, as she is enjoying the quarantine in an atmosphere of romance.

Luiza Brunet approves daughter’s relationship with Medina: ‘Inspiring’

Yasmin Brunet has not yet had the opportunity to introduce Gabriel Medina to her mother, Luiza Brunet. However the actress revealed to be happy to see that her daughter is in love. “I do not consider him my son-in-law yet because he was not introduced to me as such. But from what I see in the press, he is a committed and hardworking boy. Regardless of the situation, Gabriel is inspiring”, warned the artist, who discovered the relationship through media and still haven’t met the surfer.

Yasmin Brunet engages in romance with Medina after end of marriage

Gabriel Medina is Yasmin Brunet’s first most serious relationship after the end of the marriage with the model Evandro Soldati. The news of the end of the wedding, even, moved the web since the two had been together for 15 years, having officially exchanged the rings on a trip to Ibiza in 2012. A few months after announcing the separation, the model was clicked on a meeting with Gabriel Medina, raising suspicions of a romance. Since then, the two don’t talk about the topic, but share cute photos and publications on the web.

Yasmin Brunet opens the game on anxiety and depression. Find out!

Feminist, Yasmin Brunet suffers from depression and anxiety and, in an interview, she explained how she deals with this in her daily life. “I have suffered with this kind of thing since I was 12 and nowadays I learned to cope, but now and then, when something happens, there are crises, what saves me is the therapy. , but it is a change in life “, he said.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’