Yasiel Puig with his third homer of the season in the Mexican League

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig did the best “bat flip”That has been seen in the Mexican League of the LMB with the Eagles of Veracruz.

Yasiel puig has not been that unstoppable player in the LMB , however, in each hit you feel the presence of a major league player with his bat flip and beautiful contact that make these hits special.

In this game he batted 2-1 with 3 RBIs and one walk. Now the outfielder is hitting 278. with 3 homers, 18 RBIs and continues as the fifth official bat of the Águilas de Veracruz.

See these perreos by Yasiel puig It is nothing new, since his years with the Los Angeles Dodgers he did similar perreos for which he sought several fights.

Puig looks better physically compared to the start of the season, his swing continues to be just as powerful and if he increases his pace he could firmly return to the majors.

Here the video:

ESTACAZO DE PUIG Cuban Yasiel Puig hit his third home run of the season, which found two teammates on the trails for @ elaguilabeisbol. # LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/NOuDAeUDWP – Pure Baseball (@ Pure Baseball) June 16, 2021