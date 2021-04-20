Yasiel Puig will play in the Mexican League with Águilas de Veracruz

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig will play with the Águilas de Veracruz in the Mexican League after not finding anything in the MLB.

Multiple reports indicate that Puig has already reached an agreement with the Águilas de Veracruz to play in the Mexican professional baseball league for the first time in his career as a professional player both in the MLB like independent leagues.

The general manager of the Águilas de Veracruz will present Yasiel Puig as his new reinforcement next Thursday, April 22, 2021, according to sources.

Here are the reports:

THURSDAY ARRIVES 💣 The Cuban Yasiel Puig will arrive this Thursday in Veracruz to be presented by @elaguilabeisbol. “The crazy horse” will be one of the great attractions of the 2021 season of @LigaMexBeis. There was interest from various organizations in Mexico. # LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/bwKlP09VEz – Pure Baseball (@ Pure Baseball) April 20, 2021

𝗬𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗘𝗟 𝗣𝗨𝗜𝗚 𝗔𝗟 𝗔́𝗚𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗔 🦅 After not being able to sign with any MLB team, Yasiel Puig will be presented this Thursday as a new member of Águila de Veracruz ⚾️ Via: @Beisbolpuro pic.twitter.com/dP65mw0PX2 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 20, 2021

How was your stay in the Dominican League:

In about 7 games of the semifinals at LIDOM, Yasiel puig batting 240 with 3 doubles and an RBI. The Cuban didn’t even hit his first LIDOM home run, even so, playing more than 15 games.

Puig He is coming off his best offensive season, hitting 275 with 23 homers, 85 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 55 runs scored in 2019, when he played for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.