Yasiel Puig will fly in Mexico after being in the MLB caste

I do not know why in most of the times that Yasiel puig they are cases derived from his behavior, just like now. A career louder than accumulated, although now it would only be necessary to take a trip to Mexico and be happy there.

If we analyze the career of Yasiel puig From the beginning, we could spend hours reviewing the files of so many accusations against him, as well as in recent months where he is accused of sexual abuse, for which he himself had declared that due to this the teams of the MLB they had put it aside.

From a life out of control after turning off the lights on the field of play, in addition to an image crossed out as someone conflictive on the field of play, they are among the things that should attract the attention of every young person seeking the path of being a professional in sports, thus being the lord and master from the batting box, but being a figure with a conflicting image will never attract the eye of any team.

Yasiel puig took his last chance at the MLB in September 2019, a case that undoubtedly leaves great questions, because in that same season this was the best campaign of his professional career. From an offensive line of .267, .327, .458, in addition to 24 homers, 84 RBIs and 19 stolen bases, they marked the year of highest productivity for the Cuban.

In recent years we have seen a constant struggle in the hands of sports leagues with certain social actions, be it the fight against the battle of racism in our days, social equality, as well as a ticket against gender violence.

It is already a fact that Yasiel puig go to play under the ranks of the organization of the Eagles of Veracruz on the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), a contract that leaves big questions in my head, mainly seeing the aforementioned league as a space for players who are one step away from retirement or no longer have a space in the league. MLB … This is how far the race of Yasiel puig in the Big leagues? Didn’t something turn up in Japan?

Like that song by Joaquín Sabina: “Raining in the wet”.