Yasiel Puig showed off with an excellent play in the gardens of Veracruz

The Cuban from Eagles from Veracruz, Yasiel puig made an excellent move in the gardens of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

A hit that was in the foul zone, Yasiel puig starred in an excellent run to complete the out in the bottom of the sixth inning of the LMB.

Puig, who is playing his first season in the Mexican Baseball League with Águilas de Veracruz, has been involved in the game in the first commitments of the LMB and it has been noticed. Today with a move fair.

The Cuban has demonstrated his big league experience with the franchise of Veracruz that he could be fighting to take the championship in the Mexican League.

Here the video:

Standing before @YasielPuig’s CAUGHT! 👏👏👏 # TheTraditionContinue 🦅 pic.twitter.com/KDvlkPTh2Q – The Eagle of Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) May 22, 2021

The Cuban could be an important piece and that gives solidity to the line-up of the Eagles from Veracruz with his experience, defense and offense in the LMB.

Did you enjoy the move?