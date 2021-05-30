Yasiel Puig put up a tremendous fight against Red Devils in the Mexican League

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig put together a hot Fight on the Mexican League against the Red Devils in 2021.

It was not long to wait for the controversial Yasiel puig did his thing in the LMB, this time he was the protagonist of a fight that caused both benches to be emptied in their entirety.

It all started when the pitcher threw a pitch that was called a ball by the referee, that’s when Puig began to tell him to enter it a little more in the form of a perreo, something that the pitcher’s team did not like and things heated up in the game. Mexican League.

Here the video:

This is hot, hot … 🔥 The benches were emptied 9🔽 | 👹 MEX 8-5 SEE 🦅 # Vamo8D1ablos #LMB # LaTraditionContinúa pic.twitter.com/gULHPx123q – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 30, 2021

Here the exact moment of the fight between Yasiel Puig and Red Devils pic.twitter.com/hpzDvircv3 – Luis Gilbert (@LuisGilbertLop) May 30, 2021

Puig’s bad discipline is one of the reasons why he is out of the best baseball in the world, in MLB there are outfielders with less talent, but with a better mind; It is not a good start or step for the Cuban as he aspires to return to the majors.