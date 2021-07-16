Yasiel Puig makes another payback who challenged his arm in the Mexican League

Yassiel Puig since long before its debut in MLB he was a controversial player. And although many fear his character, behavior and discipline, no one can ignore that the playing field is a gifted one. And right now the Mexican Baseball League it has become a showcase of the skills it retains.

After playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yassiel Puig he had a short step for the Cincinatti Reds and short-lived with the Cleveland Indians. But nothing shorter in his career than signing with the Atlanta Braves, which did not materialize due to his Covid 19 infection, and deprived him of returning to the Major Leagues in 2020.

His time in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) with the Toros del Este and now the incursion with the Aguila de Veracruz are part of a loud shout saying that he is eager to return to the Major Leagues.

Tonight, against the Braves de León the one from Palmiras, in Cienfuegos, Cuba has given an entire offensive and defensive show, and as a climax this game that we will show below.

To challenge @YasielPuig’s arm is to play with 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @elaguilabeisbol 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2oqZPQaQoP – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) July 16, 2021

Merits has the play to become the

Undoubtedly, we are not few who wait for him back in the Big Top.