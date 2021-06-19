Yasiel Puig made a tremendous home run steal with El Águila de Veracruz

The Cuban from The Eagle of Veracruz, Yasiel Puig, starred this Friday in a tremendous defensive play in the outfield and shows the great moment he is experiencing in the 2021 season in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), which is his debut on the summer circuit.

By playing between The Eagle of Veracruz and Lions of Yucatan, Yasiel Puig He showed power because he was signed to play in the Mexican League from Baseball and he showed off with what could be the defensive play of the 2021 in this league, stealing a home run from his rival.

Puig is having a very good week with The Eagle on the LMB 2021 And it was not only his home runs, this Friday after a hit by the Lions that could easily serve to put the game 7-0, the Cuban with experience in the Major Leagues flew like “Superman” and made a tremendous play by stealing a home run in the prairies .

Here is the play:

Yasiel Puig’s catch!

Excellent play from the Veracruz defense! 3⬆️ 🦁 Leones 5 – 0 El Aguila 🦅 #ShareTheEmotion #LMB # TheTraditionContinua pic.twitter.com/PExF7rl6SD – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) June 19, 2021

“El Caballo Loco” with that play in the third inning undoubtedly had to fill with confidence. The Eagle of Veracruz , same that they fell at home, but he made an extraordinary catch to make it clear that his actions in the LMB 2021 it could be the springboard for your return to Major League Baseball.

Added to that he has six home runs and is hitting above .300 in his first season in the Mexican League from Baseball, Yasiel puig makes it clear that he can also defend and a living example is this tremendous catch that he gave us against the Lions.