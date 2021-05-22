Yasiel Puig hits a historic hit in his LMB debut

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig debuted this Friday in the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) with The Eagle from Veracruz and he did it by connecting with a hit, being a historic hit both for him and for the organization.

On his first shift of the afternoon against the Red Devils, Yasiel puig hit with the uniform of The Eagle from Veracruz on the Mexican League from Baseball and the first of this organization after five years without appearing in the tournament.

Puig signed a contract in the LMB to demonstrate his entire Major League category and he did so, hitting his first game with The Eagle and beginning to calibrate his wood in this new experience for him in his professional career.

Here’s the hit:

The first hit of the season, courtesy of @YasielPuig! 🐴🇨🇺 # LaTraditionContinúa 🦅 pic.twitter.com/BC0cbLnTfo – The Eagle of Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) May 22, 2021

“El Caballo Loco” singled to center field in his first official inning at the LMB and in that way he makes history in his debut, since he is also the first hit for the team of Veracruz that he had not played since the 2016 season.

Also, on your next turn, Yasiel puig landed another hit and drove in his first career in the Mexican League from Baseball with The Eagle from Veracruz.

Here the towed: