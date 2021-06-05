Yasiel Puig hit his second home run with El Águila de Veracruz in the 2021 LMB

The Cuban from The Eagle of Veracruz, Yasiel puig, hit his second home run of the 2021 season on Friday in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), which is his debut on the summer circuit.

By playing between The Eagle of Veracruz and Warriors of Oaxaca, Yasiel puig He showed power because he was signed to play in the Mexican League from Baseball and hit what was his second home run of the 2021 in this league, being made his opposite band.

Slowly Puig is making itself felt with The Eagle on the LMB 2021 and here he was proof of it, contributing to discount the game in the third episode with a tremendous home run to right field, which was his thirteenth hit of the season.

Here’s the home run:

ANOTHER HOMERUN for @yasielpuig to opposite field! Broadcasters are in awe of how easy he made that homerun look 👀 🎥: @elaguilabeisbol pic.twitter.com/Hy8zXITmLN – MLB Player Agent Lisette Carnet (@lisettecarnet) June 5, 2021

“El Caballo Loco” punished Fabián Cota de los Guerreros and sent him deep into right field to deduct 10-5 the game for The Eagle of Veracruz who seeks to continue climbing positions this season 2021 of the LMB.

Thanks to that home run, Yasiel puig reached five RBIs with Veracruz and eight scored in just over 35 at-bats in his first year of experience in the Mexican League from Baseball.