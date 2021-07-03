Yasiel Puig hit his ninth homer in the Mexican League and calls out for MLB

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig hit his ninth home run on the Mexican League with the Eagle of Veracruz.

Through the game of the Eagle of Veracruz vs the Pirates of Campeche, Yasiel puig he added one more run on the scoreboard with a solo homer to put the game 2-0 up his team in the LMB.

🇨🇺👊 @YasielPuig does EVERYTHING 😎 See how he raised that ⚾ to send it to the other side of the fence: it reached 9️⃣ homers in the campaign 💪💣 @elaguilabeisbol pic.twitter.com/QFQV5o9KSm – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) July 3, 2021

And as if that weren’t enough, he made one of those shots that he used to make in MLB that gave the fans present goose bumps.

The arm of the 🐴🤪 is from another planet 🌍🚀 @YasielPuig 🦅 @elaguilabeisbol pic.twitter.com/CPGYIelCDw – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) July 3, 2021

Yasiel puig He is batting .325, with 9 homers and 28 RBIs, his batting average increases more and more after a not very considerable start because for a veteran it was not a good start and on top of that he did not come from doing a good job in the LIDOM, however, is aiming to go back to where it all began globally.

Puig He continues to talk and toast more with his club, seeking to reach the Major Leagues again and make an MLB team notice him, however, he has a season and a half outside the best baseball in the world.

It must be recognized that he is doing everything with the Eagle of Veracruz compared to what he did with the Toros del Este in LIDOM.