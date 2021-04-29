Yasiel Puig hit his first homer of the Mexican League preseason

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig he debuted his swing of home run in the pre-season of the Mexican League with the Eagles of Veracruz.

Puig who signed a few days ago to play in the Mexican League after not finding a job in the MLB, he began to make himself felt in the training of the Mexican League with his first home run.

It should be noted that Puig signed for about $ 13k a month with the Águilas de Veracruz.

Here the video:

#homerun in Veracruz #springtraining so hungry for the season 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/SBDRDtNUMH – Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) April 29, 2021

How was your stay in the Dominican League:

In 7 games of the semifinals at LIDOM, Yasiel puig he hit .240 with 3 doubles and an RBI. The Cuban did not even hit his first home run in LIDOM, although he played more than 15 games.

Puig He is coming off his best offensive season, hitting .275 with 23 homers, 85 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 55 runs scored in 2019, when he played for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.