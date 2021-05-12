Yasiel Puig hit his first home run in the preseason with Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican Baseball League (Video)

The controversial Cuban player Yasiel puig who will shine in the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he begins to make himself noticed with his first home run on the Preseason of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) with the Eagle from Veracruz.

In the preseason meeting between the Veracruz team and the Red Devils of Mexico, in the top of the fifth inning in favor of the Diablos 9-3 with a runner on base came to bat Yasiel Puig.

Well, the Cuban is already beginning to pay dividends for his feathery team, by hitting his first homer in the preseason, which came out of left field to bring in two runs and place the scoreboard 9-5 still in favor of the red team.

Here is the video with the bombshell of Puig:

The first YASIELAZO of the # PretemporadaÁguila has arrived! Two-run home run by @YasielPuig. 🐴🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/EXwOn6c1DC – The Eagle of Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) May 12, 2021

The set of Eagle from Veracruz on the LMB He gambled by signing the talented and troublesome Cuban player Yasiel Puig, who wants to show what he can still be able to do on the ball.

At least with that hit it shows Puig that power is present and his energy also arrives with that effusiveness to the cave with his companions.