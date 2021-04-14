Yasiel Puig broke the silence on allegations of sexual abuse

The player with experience in the Major League Baseball – MLB, Yasiel Puig, finally broke silence on the accusations of sexual abuse that he carries for allegedly assaulting a woman in the city of Los Angeles.

In October, it was announced that the All-Star of the MLB, Yasiel Puig, was in a judicial process for allegedly being involved in a case of sexual abuse a woman at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2018.

The reason why Yasiel puig, through his Twitter account he issued a statement together with his lawyers to clear his name before public opinion and obviously to the fans who follow them, since this supposed sexual abuse could harm you in your attempt to return to Big leagues.

Here the declarations of Puig:

“I am speaking out now to defend my name against false and malicious accusations from a woman who claims that I assaulted her in 2018. Let me be clear and set the record straight once and for all: these accusations are totally false, the evidence proves they are false and I look forward to all the facts and the truth coming out, ”he wrote Yasiel Puig.

Puig continued to admit that he and the alleged victim of the sexual abuse they had consensual sex, they even planned to get back together, but they never did.

“I wish the truth to be revealed and also that the Big leagues And the clubs see through this charade I want to play the game that I love so much, “added the Cuban. Puig.

Yasiel seems to be convinced that these accusations of abuse sexual are false and he just wants to clear his name to get back to the MLB ASAP.

