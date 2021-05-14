Yasiel Puig and the eternal dilemma of his possible return to the Major Leagues

The tree already thundered with his first home run in the Mexican League and from early on he begins to steal the show in a summer tournament that takes place on Aztec soil.

Yasiel Puig is always a figure wherever he arrives and in the Águilas de Veracruz he has been received with all the honors; many even allude to the symbolism held by the figure of the legendary Martín Dihigo, who shone with the same team back in the 1940s.

The legend of El Inmortal, as they named Dihigo, recognized by most as the best Cuban player in history; the legend of Dihigo is there, kept in all the books, in Cooperstown, in various halls of fame; That says it all and Puig must build his own history well to even look at the imprint of this great man, but anyway the analogies prevail and with them comes speculation.

For some, Puig has come to Mexico to vindicate himself, after being involved in several scandals that hampered his options to play in the Major Leagues again; for others their options in the best baseball in the world ended and the mark of his last season with more than 20 homers and 80 RBIs was the preamble, the premonition of the end.

The figure of Puig has always been involved in controversy and in his 30s, there are more doubts than certainties regarding his future but I still resign myself to believing that the Creole’s stay for the Great Tent ended like this.

For now, Yasiel has been comfortable, relaxed, enjoying his new project, even asking for his favorite music in the Mexican League stadiums.

It is still too early to speculate on a possible return to the majors but it is still something that many hope.

However he wants, Yasiel Puig must take the opportunity to meet again and more than demonstrate all his talent.